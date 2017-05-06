Several hundred without power, reports of downed trees onto wires

A number of Eversource customers have lost power in two western Mass. communities Saturday amidst some windy weather.

In Southampton, police there are reporting that there's a power outage due to a tree that had fallen onto some power lines.

This was on Gilbert Road. Police made the report at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

At about 1:30 p.m. the Eversource Outage Map showed 121 customers without power.

At the same time over in Springfield, 567 customers have no electricity.

Western Mass News has reached out to Eversource for more information. We've also learned from Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, that a downed tree fell onto wires in the area of 150 White Street.

Springfield Firefighters were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. but have since cleared. Police also responded were told.

No word if this was what has caused the outage in Springfield.

There is a Wind Advisory in place today for Northern Berkshire County until 6 p.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow these outages and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.