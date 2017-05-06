Heavy rains worsen road repair work on Chicopee St. in Chicopee

The City of Chicopee is asking drivers to avoid Chicopee Street following heavy rains Friday.

"It is advised to avoid Chicopee St. for the time being," said the City of Chicopee - Mayor's Office on Facebook Saturday.

Work crews were sent out to repair the road and fill holes.

"Chicopee St. is still open to traffic however driving conditions are unfavorable," the Mayor's Office explained.

The work is expected to be completed by this afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until that work is complete.

