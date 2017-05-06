Becket police officer passes away unexpectedly

A police officer in Becket has died in what authorities there are calling a "sudden and unexpected passing."

Officer Michael Sawyer was with the Becket Police Department for 20 years.

"He was a wonderful Officer and equally incredible person," police stated on their Facebook page Saturday morning, "He has a permanent place in our heart and will be forever missed."

The Becket Police Department offering their condolences to the family during this difficult time as well.

"Our thoughts are with Officer Sawyers family..."

By Saturday afternoon the post had received a number of comments from people offering their condolences as well.

"Rest easy Mike, we got it from here," police noted.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.