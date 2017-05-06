Smoking materials cause porch fire in Springfield

Springfield firefighters and members of the city's Arson and Bomb squad responded to a porch fire on 32 Ardmore Street.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said the cause of the fire was from the careless disposal of smoking materials.

He told Western Mass News the fire was quickly extinguished and resulted in under $5,000 of damage to the porch.

