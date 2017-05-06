Social media post by local college students spark controversy

Some players from the Western New England University Lacrosse team are getting some heat about a recent post on social media.

An Instagram account posted a picture which some have considered it to be culturally insensitive.

The caption read “Dear Mr. Trump, glad you didn’t build that wall, just yet. Happy Mexican St. Paddy’s Day from our honorary amigos to yours.”

A separate Instagram account posted the same picture with the caption: “Build that wall.”

Western New England University released a statement in regards to the post which read:

As a multicultural campus, Western New England University cherishes its diversity and firmly believes that all members of the campus community should be treated with civility and respect at all times. The University is firmly committed to addressing all bias-based incidents, including behavior that creates an unwelcoming and hostile environment. That process is underway and we are addressing the matter with those responsible.” -Barbara Moffat, Vice President for Marketing and External Affairs

