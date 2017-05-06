Northampton pride parade sees record turnout

Up to 30,000 people filled the streets of Northampton to show support and the strength among those in the LGBTQ community.

The 36th annual NOHO Pride Parade kicked off Saturday at noon, and organizers told Western Mass News they were ecstatic of how well the event turned out.

"We've had a giant response. I think more so than the previous years," said Organizer Stephanie Quesnel.

One reason for the record turnout is simple, those taking part in in the parade say, more people are coming together in the region to send a unified message that this community, is stronger together.

"This is a place where everyone can kind of gather together in solidarity and be, individual and be ourselves," said Skye Wooten.

'Stronger together' was this year's pride parade theme, and for some of those taking part, they're sending that message directly to one person in particular, President Trump.

"The current administration we have there have been policies proposed and trying to be passed that will discriminate against the LGBT community and will cause a lot of problems for us," Wooten noted.

This was the first year that the western Mass. Pride Parade was held on the same day as the celebrations in Worcester and Boston.

