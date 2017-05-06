Agawam community shows support for local teen with rare medical condition

The Agawam community gathered to show their support for 13-year-old Kylie Kularski.

Kylie suffers from a rare condition called Bilateral Alfania and Cerebal Palsy.

"What [her family has] to do on a daily basis [and] what they have to do to take care of Kylie is quite undertaking so we are just trying to help the family out,” said Co-Coordinator Beth Berta.

Two local women came together and organized the ‘Kites for Kylie’ event in order to help raise money for Kylie and her family.

Those who attended were able to make their own kites and participated in other games and activities at School Street Park.

Kylie's family is looking to raise money for a handicap accessible van and a walkout bathroom.

To find out more information on how to help the Kularski family, visit the link here.

