Increasing clouds with a shower tonight. Mostly cloudy and cooler tomorrow

After seeing a fair amount of sun this afternoon some clouds will work back in this evening with the chance for a shower. Our unsettled weather pattern will linger into much of the upcoming week with lots of clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance for showers into mid-week.

Temperatures made it into the upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon thanks to a southerly breeze and some sunshine. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy this evening and there is the chance for a scattered shower. Low tonight will drop back into the middle 40s.

Low pressure will be creeping eastward over the next several days, keeping our weather mostly cloudy and unsettled. We may start off dry with some sun tomorrow morning before clouds build back in with the chance for scattered afternoon showers. We get a bit cooler tomorrow, but the chilly air arrives tomorrow night with our upper low. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 50s to around 60. Temps may be cold enough for flurries in the Berkshires Sunday night! We will have high temps in the 50s much of next week. Each day is looking mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sun and occasional showers-especially late in the day. We should come out of the pattern by late week.

