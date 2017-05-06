Western Mass Brews: People's Pint in Greenfield

On this week's 'Western Mass Brews' we take a trip to Greenfield and visit People's Pint.

For two decades the People's Pint has been a place for locals in Greenfield and those across western Mass. to pull up a stool and have a drink or two.

Chris Sellers is the brewmaster behind the beers listed on the chalkboard.

"Greenfield is a really welcoming town and we are happy to be a community meeting space and a pub that has been here serving great food and beer for that long," said Sellers.

With twelve taps the selection is a wide range. Their hops are grown and made with a particular hop called a nugget from northstar farms.

"It really is super unique in a way that I couldn't get it from another hop. This is a really fascinating thing to work with so I built the beer around the hops instead of building it the other way," Sellers noted.

As their name suggests the beer is for the people and as everyone has a range of styles so do their brews.

"We have everything from a barrel aged breakfast stout with cocoa nibs and coffee to a totally clean drinkable pilsner," Sellers continued.

The breakfast stout with it's rich coffee flavor was brewed back in December of 2015 and just put on tap this month.

Each day bartenders come up with layered beers which have sparked other ideas.

The pub features local seasonal ingredients when possible, and everything is made right there in house.

"You won't find a truck with boxes of frozen food backing up, [we have a] huge amount of locally grown [ingredients]," said Sellers.

The pub along with the brewery not only strive to use local ingredients and give back to the community when they can, they do it all while trying to create as little waste as possible.

"To engage in the local community it's about the bigger concepts but it's about the smaller things like spending money on hops grown right up the road in support of your local hop farm or grain grower it goes that much further," Sellers concluded.

People's Pint is located on 24 Federal Street in Greenfield.

