Police: Woman arrested after robbing bank in Northampton

Northampton police arrested a 37-year-old woman earlier today after they say she robbed a TD Bank on Main Street.

Officers got the call around 1:30 p.m. that a masked suspect took an unknown amount of money from the bank and fled the scene.

Police said the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Luckily, police were able to quickly gather information and receive a description of the suspect and her direction of travel.

Officers saw a person who matched the description on Pleasant Street where she was arrested and charged with one count of unarmed robbery while masked.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.