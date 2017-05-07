Pay By Plate "grace period" for tolls ends Monday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that if they do not sign up for a transponder by Monday, they could be paying up.

The "grace period" was first introduced in October of 2016, and has since allowed drivers to pass through electronic tolling sites and pay a transponder toll rate, rather than the full Pay By Plate rate. On May 8, that will change.

Drivers will no longer be able to pay the discounted price if they do not have a transponder. But instead, will have to pay the full rate.

Under the "grace period" drivers were able to pay a transponder fee instead of a plate fee, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Now, that credited difference will no longer apply except for drivers new to the program.

MassDOT officials have set up a toll calculator that shows the difference in rates.

For example, a driver who enters I-84 in Sturbridge and later exits on I-291 towards Springfield, will pay $1.00 with a transponder. For those traveling the exact same route without a transponder, that toll fee would cost $1.75, the MassDOT calculator showed.

Drivers who have yet to sign up for a transponder, can do so by Clicking Here!

You can also pay toll invoices and check your account...just click here!

Customer service centers along the highway can also be used to sign up for a transponder, according to the MassDOT.

