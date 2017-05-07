Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler today with scattered showers

A cooler day on tap to close out the weekend with some scattered afternoon showers. Our unsettled weather pattern will linger into much of the upcoming week with lots of clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance for showers into mid-week.

Low pressure will be creeping eastward over the next several days, keeping our weather mostly cloudy and unsettled. We may start off dry with some sun this morning before clouds build back in with the chance for scattered afternoon showers. We get a bit cooler today, but the chilly air arrives tonight with our upper low. Highs today top out in the upper 50s to around 60. Temps may be cold enough for flurries in the Berkshires Sunday night!

We will have high temps in the 50s through the middle of the week. Each day is looking mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sun and occasional showers-though none of these days look like a washout. Temperatures will try to moderate somewhat by later in the week as the unsettled weather pattern begins to break down though we may see the chance for more showers as we head into next weekend.

