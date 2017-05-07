CT river 'roll and stroll' event introduces new means of transportation to residents

For the first time in it's history the MassDOT in the Pioneer Valley closed off a bridge for this year's Connecticut River Roll and Stroll.

The Roll and Stroll Street Festival kicked off Sunday morning all to encourage people to cut down their car use and instead get some exercise to where ever you need to go.



The entire Vietnam Memorial Bridge was shut down from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., allowing only bicycles and pedestrians to cross.

Ruthy Woodring of Northampton said the event introduce many to a new way of transportation that many people may overlook.

"I think it contributes towards the really positive fun view of walking and cycling as transportation as community building," said Woodring.

Bridges across the country were shut down as well. All to take part of an open streets initiative that aims to reduce vehicle congestion and cut down on green house gases.

"Just to close down a bridge is a brilliant idea to let so many people come around and use it," said Springfield resident Alex Weck.

The MassDOT also says that if more people traveled this way when possible it would “mitigate congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.”

