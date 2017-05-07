Rt. 116 Bridge to shut down for CT River Roll and Stroll St. Festival today

For the first time in it's history the MassDOT in the Pioneer Valley is closing off a bridge for drivers. This morning you won't be able to pass on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge unless you're using wheels or your own two feet.

The move is part of the first ever Connecticut River Roll and Stroll Street Festival.

Mary cate today is all about encouraging people to cut down on their car use and instead get some exercise and bike to where you need to go.



From 10:30 to 3:30 today, rain or shine, the entire Vietnam Memorial Bridge will be shut down to vehicle traffic, allowing only bicycles and pedestrians to cross.

The Route 116 bridge which is located between South Hadley and Holyoke offers some great views of the Connecticut River, the Holyoke Dam as well as Mount Tom.



The whole idea here is to educate people on the value cycling and walking as a means of transportation can be. This event in Holyoke isn't the only one similar bridge closures and festivals are taking place across the country today.



The MassDOT also says that if more people traveled this way when possible it would “mitigate congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Today’s event also kicks off Bay State Bike Week and for today’s parade—which is scheduled for 1 p.m. —the New England Patriots mascots, the Endzone Militia, will fire off a musket volley.



To keep everyone safe the MassDOT says keep the coolers at home and there will be no fishing from the bride during that time, you can however still fish underneath the bridge.

And planners with the MassDOT will be here today to hear input from the public about a new “bicycle plan” that is currently in the works, an update that hasn’t occurred since 2008.



Once again this entire party will be going on until 3:30ish, if you do need to get around the bridge detour signs will be posted.

The festival is alcohol drug and smoke free with all activities open to the public for free, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

