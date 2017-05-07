Montague Police capture photos of bear walking by their station

The Montague Police Department had a special visitor yesterday..."Mama Bear" as they called her.

Officer Dan Miner wasted no time in snapping these photos.

"Mama Bear took a leisurely walk through the parking lot," Montague Police wrote on their Facebook page Sunday.

It was around lunch time Saturday when Officer Miner spotted her.

"It appears she was headed to lunch with a bird feeder she found :-)," police added.

So far their Facebook post has received nearly 200 reactions and multiple shares.

This isn't the first bear spotted in western Mass. this spring season though. So far, bears have been roaming around and it's not your usual areas.

On April 28th, a bear was seen at a Monson school bus stop, which caused quite a scare for parents.

And just a day beforehand, Western Mass News reported that Springfield residents had been spotting bears running throughout the city.

So much so, that Sabis International Charter School canceled recess because of a bear that was seen in the area.

According to the state department of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Black Bears have become increasingly common in Massachusetts and they're moving further east.

For more information about bears, how you can protect your pets, and what to do so they're not attracted to your property, click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.