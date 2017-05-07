Police search for vehicle involved in overnight “Dukes of Hazzard"-like stunt

Warren police say they’re on the lookout for a vehicle that tried to pull off a “Dukes of Hazzard” stunt on Southbridge Road.

Authorities tell Western Mass News the vehicle seemed to be traveling southbound when it drove off the road, went over a stone wall and crashed into the Breezland Orchard storefront.

They said the crash occurred on Saturday between midnight and 6 a.m.

If anyone has information or sees a vehicle with heavy damage, please call Warren police at 413-436-9595.

