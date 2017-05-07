Police search for vehicle involved in overnight “Dukes of Hazzar - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police search for vehicle involved in overnight “Dukes of Hazzard"-like stunt

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Warren Patrolman's Association Image Courtesy: Warren Patrolman's Association
Image Courtesy: Warren Patrolman's Association Image Courtesy: Warren Patrolman's Association
WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Warren police say they’re on the lookout for a vehicle that tried to pull off a “Dukes of Hazzard” stunt on Southbridge Road.

Authorities tell Western Mass News the vehicle seemed to be traveling southbound when it drove off the road, went over a stone wall and crashed into the Breezland Orchard storefront.

They said the crash occurred on Saturday between midnight and 6 a.m.

If anyone has information or sees a vehicle with heavy damage, please call Warren police at 413-436-9595.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.