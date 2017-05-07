Towns in western Mass. awarded grants to expand broadband connection

Several towns across western Mass. have been awarded millions of dollars in grants to improve their internet connection.

The Governor Baker-Polito Administration announced on Sunday that six towns across the Commonwealth have been awarded $4.6 million to expand municipally-owned broadband networks.

This is all a part of the ‘Last Mile Infrastructure’ program that launched back in March of 2016.

Since then, partially served or underserved towns have been applying for grants in order to design, engineer and construct broadband networks in order to close the Commonwealth’s connectivity gap.

"These Last Mile Grants will help bring long-awaited service to communities in the region. With that service will come opportunities for social and economic development,” said Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

On Sunday, those grants were awarded to Ashfield, Plainfield, Shutesbury, Windsor, Mt. Washington and Leyden.

Ashfield: $1,410,000

Leyden: $680,000

Mt. Washington: $222,000

Plainfield: $650,000

Shutesbury: $870,000

Windsor: $830,000

The network will provide coverage for 96% for each town, and offer speeds up to 25 Megabits per second for downloads, and 3 megabits per second for uploads.

To find out more information on the 'Last Mile Infrastructure' program, please visit the link here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.