104th Fighter Wing holds ceremony to honor fallen airmen

The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base held their annual F-100 rededication ceremony to honor 13 fallen airmen.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan and State Senator Donald Humason were among some of the many distinguished visitors to take part in the ceremony.

Those fallen airmen were honored for giving their lives to perform their duties to serve our country.

“These men and women have given the ultimate sacrifice. We also can’t forget the families that were left behind. It’s the ultimate sacrifice for their country and it’s freedom,” said Operation Group Commander, Col. Tom Balden.

The ceremony included a 21 gun salute and the laying of a memorial wreath as the names of the fallen airmen were called.

