Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this evening. A cloudy and cool start to the week

Our unsettled weather pattern will linger into much of the upcoming week with lots of clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance for showers into mid-week.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and there will be the chance for showers this evening. It will be a chilly night as lows drop back into the middle to upper 30s. Temps may be cold enough for flurries in the Berkshires overnight, otherwise there could be some areas of drizzle around. Either way it will be a chilly start to your Monday morning commute.

A area of low pressure cut off from the jet stream means the cloudy and cool weather will continue for a good part of the week. We will have high temps in the 50s through the middle of the week. Our average high for this time of year is 68 but we will probably not get anywhere near average this week. Each day is looking mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sun and occasional showers-though none of these days look like a washout. Temperatures will try to moderate somewhat by later in the week as the unsettled weather pattern begins to break down though we may see the chance for more showers as we head into next weekend.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.