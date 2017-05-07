Easthampton HS students promote 'no hate' following recent rash of racism at school

A recent rash of racism at Easthampton High School has inspired a group of students to take action.

Students at Easthampton High School students told Western Mass News this all started back in November when Donald Trump was elected as President.

Now, parents, students and school officials are getting involved and some students plan to fight back Monday morning.

Last month, an onlooker snapped a picture of an Easthampton High School student displaying a confederate flag on his truck outside school.

The image sparked reaction from students, parents and school officials.



"We have like 20 shirts and we're going to hand them out to whoever doesn't have one. We're just trying to spread the love to show that there's no hate here in Easthampton tomorrow," said senior Isabelle Poirier.



On Sunday night, a group of students met to decorate t-shirts that say, 'no hate here.'

They plan on wearing them at a sit-in Monday morning outside the school before the bell rings.

"One of our main goals tomorrow [is] to say we don't like having hate in our school and we want to implement rules in our school to ban hate," Poirier noted.

A Western Mass News viewer sent in new photographs of a student wearing a confederate flag sweatshirt.



"After the election all these kids started harassing other kids and provoking them and being hateful towards minorities," said senior Ryan Parnell.



In a report obtained by Western Mass News that was signed by more than 60 parents, some of those acts of racial tensions are detailed.

One student wrote:

"A student has called me [the] 'n' word to my face and told me I was going to be deported to Africa because Trump won."



Those senior said they hope to leave their school a better place than they've found it these past few months.

Students will be displaying their 'no hate here' t-shirts outside school on Monday morning starting at 7:30.



