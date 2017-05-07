1 victim shot on Carver St. in Springfield

Springfield police have responded to a shooting in the area of Carver Street.

Lt. Rolland told Western Mass News police received several 911 calls of shots being fired in that area around 9 p.m.

Upon their arrival they discovered that one person had been shot and was transported to Baystate Medical Center.

The extent of that individual's injuries are unknown at this time.

