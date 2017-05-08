Mostly cloudy, cool pattern in place this week

A mostly cloudy, cool weather pattern will remain with us through the week as an upper level low, cut off from the main jet stream, sits and spins across the northeast. We are only expecting a stray shower from time to time but skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will run about 10-15 degrees below normal, along with a cool breeze. You will certainly need the jacket this week.

Some morning sunshine will give way to lots of building clouds today. It will be breezy and cool with high temperatures mainly in the low to middle 50's. There will be a few spot showers around however we are not expecting much. You should be able to get just about all of your outdoor games and plans in.

Today's weather will be very similar to the conditions we are expecting for the rest of the week with daytime highs mainly in the 50's and nighttime lows in the 30's. The average high for this time of year is near 70.

