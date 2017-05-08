Not much change to our weather pattern this week

Clouds hang tough this evening with a shower or two possible across the valley and even a few snow showers again in the Berkshires and highest hill towns. Wet weather chances diminish overnight and skies could partially clear for a time. Temperatures will get cold-falling into the mid-30s for most and a few low 30s for some. Frost may occur if skies can clear and winds can become calm, but those conditions aren’t likely.

A large upper-level low is slowly moving eastward toward the Atlantic this week, but we stay at its mercy through Thursday. This will keep clouds around as well as below-normal temps. A few late-day showers are possible each day as well, but most of the days look dry.

By Friday, we are still cool, but doing better with highs in the lower to mid-60s as our upper low moves away. However, another low from the Northwest will be moving into the Great Lakes this weekend and over New England for Mother’s Day through early next week. This low will bring another round of rain to our area, mainly Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday. Temps won’t warm much over the weekend due to rain. There is a small chance this storm will phase with another along the coast-bringing more of a Nor’easter to our area, but right now that is looking less likely.

Overall, our weather pattern remains stuck. Below-normal temperatures will continue this week and much of next week as well. We will occasionally get a nicer, warmer day, but then another trough digs into the Northeast-and this pattern continues for the next few weeks.

