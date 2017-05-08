Is your hot cup of coffee causing you serious health risks?

No, this isn't about caffeine, but the actual temperature of your drink.

Last year the World Health Organization said that very hot drinks may be causing cancers, so does that mean you need to change up the way you drink them?

"The study that's done by the world health organization has now added hot beverages as a carcinogen," Dr. Wilson Mertens, the medical director of cancer services at Baystate Health, explained.

Mertens tells Western Mass News that taking coffee of the list, and replacing it with all hot beverages as a cancer causing factor gives him doubts about this particular WHO adjustment.

"Not so much," Mertens said about the study. "That is based on relatively poor quality and are not particularly consistent."

In June of last year, the WHO said that hot beverages were a probable cause of cancer. That being hot beverages being over 149 degrees Fahrenheit.

"It doesn't appear that the temperatures we drink tea and coffee here in America are actually a risk," Mertens said.

So how hot are the beverages we usually drink? Western Mass News tested out three different hot beverages- from different places- to get an average temperature of a hot black beverage - meaning no added cream or milk.

The beverages tested were: coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Out of the 3 hot beverages tested, hot black coffee was the hottest, at over 150 degrees degrees.

Dr. Mertens tells Western Mass News that the comfortable temperature for American's to drink a hot beverage, is between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I don't think it's news we need to worry about here," Mertens said. "But I think overall, coffee is fine, tea is fine in North America."

The more notable factor Dr. Mertens thinks the public should be aware of, is the nature of esophageal cancer changing in the United States.

"We've seen reductions in the past 20 years the middle, but we've seen lower esophageal cancers rising like stomach cancers," Mertens explained. "We speculate, a virus associated, smoking has a role, but obesity."

Which is why Mertens said that it's important to continue the best healthy habits to prevent as many issues as possible.

"Usual recommendations, if you're using tobacco, stop," Mertens said. "Drink moderate, and if you're carrying too many pounds like most of us are try to lose them."

The good news? That morning cup of coffee can remain on the menu. Just be careful.

