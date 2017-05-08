Police respond to an attempted armed robbery on Boston Road in Wilbraham

Police have responded to reports of an attempted armed robbery in Wilbraham at the Dunkin Donuts on Boston Road.

Multiple police departments have been called on to assist, the Wilbraham Police Department tells Western Mass News. This includes the Palmer Police Department and Ludlow Police Department as they search for one suspect who fled on foot.

The Wilbraham Police Department also confirms that a K-9 unit from Palmer is assisting in the search.

The attempted robbery took place at 2144 Boston Road around 4, Monday morning.

Police could not confirm if the suspect was able to get away with anything from the Dunkin Donuts, but they did tell Western Mass News that nobody was hurt.

The suspect, dressed in all black, was last seen heading West.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

