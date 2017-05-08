Home invasion on Peer Street leaves two injured, police say

A home invasion on Peer Street in Springfield has left two people injured, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a home invasion at 62 Peer Street around 12:30 Monday morning.

Capt. Keenan of the Springfield Police Department confirmed that the victims were tied up during the invasion, but he could not confirm if anything was taken.

"The victims are being treated at a local hospital," Keenan said. "But they did not appear to be seriously injured."

All area streets are now open, but police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.