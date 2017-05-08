Montague Police say they arrested a drug dealer over the weekend - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Montague Police arrested an alleged "drug dealer" with the help of their K9 unit.

Rufus Thomas was taken into custody over the weekend police reported on their Facebook page Monday.

He's been charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute.

"Several grams of Cocaine was taken off the street," Montague Police said.

Thomas's arrest came after investigative work by a department detective sergeant, several officers ..."and of course K9 Artie," police wrote.

Drugs and cash were seized as part of the investigation. 

Further details were not released.

But Montague Police did add, "(We're) stepping up our Enforcement efforts due to the ongoing drug crisis." 

