Controversial posts by WNEU Lacrosse team members continues to spur reactions

A photo taken by Western New England University Women’s Lacrosse team at a Cinco de Mayo celebration has been criticized and even labeled as offensive to some.

The captions of the photos reference President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

Today, we’re hearing reaction from the community about these pictures.

The university's student athlete handbook says any inappropriate behavior in season or out that misrepresents the university or its athletic family is unacceptable and will be addressed.

As the university says they are looking into these photos many are sounding off on social media.

Some say it’s poor taste, as others call it downright offensive.

“Build that wall” is the caption on one photo that has some members of the Western New England University’s Lacrosse team posing around a keg.

The same photo was also shared on Instagram with a longer caption

That reads: “Dear Mr. Trump, glad you didn’t build that wall JUST YET. Happy Mexican St. Paddy’s day from our honorary Amigos to yours,” ….has some on social media discussing the school, the team, and free speech.

The university told Western Mass News over the weekend that they are addressing those responsible and that they cherish the diversity of their students. But the photo gained comments quickly on Facebook some disappointed like Brian who writes:

“The ignorance in that photo. It honestly makes me so sad that people don't understand that this is wrong.”

Matt went on to say:

“Its message is clearly wrong and the post is immature, but this is also a lesson about tolerance and just based on someone else's views.”

Meantime Amanda an alumnus of the school says:

“As a WNE alumni, I just hope those that didn't attend this school realize that this is not an accurate representation of the student body and culture of the school.”

Western Mass News found the university’s student handbook. Under the social media section school officials warn that once material is on the internet it can be impossible to really delete it.

It goes further to say the school recognizes state and federal laws pertaining to the web and that cyber stalking, copyright infringement, defamation, invasion of privacy, obscenity, pornography, and sexual harassment are common legal concerns.

It goes on to say that violation of any of these laws could subject members of the university community to civil and criminal actions and/or internal disciplinary action, up to and including termination for faculty and staff, or dismissal from the university as to students.

Today the university’s website for the team is not available as is the team’s Facebook page. And the same can be said for the two accounts that posted the photos. One has been made private the other has been taken down from Instagram entirely.

The team’s season has been over for some time.

The last day of classes for students was May 5th and students will have finals next week.

