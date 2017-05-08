Students at Pathfinder threaten walk-out over classmate's return

A student is back at Pathfinder Vocational High School in Palmer today after being suspended and charged for allegedly making threats against the school.

Western Mass News learned more about the situation today and students are on edge.

A classmate, allegedly posting to social media telling his friends not to go to school because something was going to happen.

Pathfinder Regional Vocational High School alerted Palmer Police who investigated the possible threats.

Superintendent of schools, Gerald Paist told Western Mass News the student was suspended for 5 days following the incident and there are no credible threats against the school or any students.

Today was that student's first day back after his suspension and his classmates were upset he could come back at all. Some even threatening to walk out of school in protest today.

Superintendent Paist said this to Western Mass News over the phone:

"Every student has the right to an education. We did what we are supposed to do under the law."

Although many students and parents went to school concerned with their safety…other parents trust the school completely.

“I personally am okay with it I believe and trust the school and if they believe that everything is okay. As a parent you have to have the trust and where your child is going to school,” parent, April Kosuda told us.

Officials tell Western Mass News this student has been charged with disrupting school and will appear in juvenile court.

He’s been in trouble before but the school says they have it under control. He was accompanied in the building by the school police officer today.

Students wanted to walk out in protest today but didn’t after being told they would face suspension.

The superintendent says that there is no threat to the students here and he says he told parents they’re welcome to call the school with questions. He added that since making that offer, parents have been taking him up on it and that the phone has been ringing off the hook.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.