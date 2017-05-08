Eversource bills to drop for western Mass. customers

Summer is quickly approaching which means cranking up the air conditioning and turning on the fans.

Unfortunately that can also mean an increase to your electricity bill.

But today, Eversource announced that customers might see a drop in the cost of their electricity bill starting in a couple of months.

I know, many of us are looking forward to summer, but not so much the electricity bill.

Eversource said that’s when your bill racks up the most dollars.

But pending approval by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, there could be a drop in the cost of electricity for Eversource basic service customers starting July 1.

Eversource said that the average customer will save about three dollars per month.

And if you want to take extra advantage of the savings, it’s also a good time to check your equipment.

“Great time to see if my air conditioner is tuned are my vents cleaned, is everything running as well as it can? Is everything as well as it can to make sure I'm taking advantage in this drop in the cost of electricity,” said Priscila Ress.

This new rate will be locked in for six months and if approved will go through December.

Eversource said they also have energy saving programs.

Details on that are on their website.

