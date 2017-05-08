Monson Police warn of new phone scam that cost a victim $10,000

A Monson resident looking for a big windfall ended up falling victim to a scam. Police say it’s the second time in under a week that someone in the town was lured to wire money through a phone scam.

“Although many of us recognize when something is too good to be true, there are others that because of their age or financial situation easily fall victim to the thought of getting rich quick,” the department warned on their Facebook page.

In this case police say the scammers posed as the ‘Publisher’s Clearing House’ telling the resident they won $3.5 million dollars. In order to claim the money scammers said the winner would need to forward $10,000 in cash to make up for taxes and fees. That money was sent to an out of state address that when police checked was a vacant home listed on a real estate website.

The scammers also gained access to the resident’s bank and credit card account information, and their social security number.

Police ask that you share this warning with friends and family especially elders who are often targeted by scammers.

