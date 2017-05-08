MassDOT reflects on 6 months of All Electronic Tolling

MassDOT says 86% of drivers on the Massachusetts Turnpike pay for their ride using an E-ZPass Transponder. That is one of several benchmarks that the agency says they have met in the last 6 months since implementing new tolling operations all the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“Thanks to the hard work of MassDOT tolling and construction personnel and everyone involved in this transition, our AET system is performing as it was designed to perform. In addition, toll demolition and road reconstruction operations are on or ahead of schedule at all locations and data shows that drivers are already experiencing reduced travel time,” says Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.

The agency says there are 4.3 million accounts under the new AET (all electronic tolling) program including 1.9 million E-ZPassMass accounts, and 2.4 million using the pay by plate method.

The Baystate also has the highest levels of toll transponder use in the country.



MassDOT says that drivers heading east to Boston on I-90 during the morning commute cut 7 minutes off of their commute time compared to last year.

The agency opened 3 new walk-in customer service centers in Lee, Ludlow and renovated their East Boston location. The grace periods for Pay By Plate customers ends on Monday however customers who will be billed for the first time will have a grace period. During that time they can sign up for a free EZ-Pass transponder and then pay the lower rate.

Still need an EZ-Pass? Click here to sign up.