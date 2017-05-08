10 Towns in 10 Days: Northampton

Officially a city, Northampton has long been a hub for artists, musicians, and academia.

"In such a small town, it's pretty crazy that we have such a wide range of music venues. The Academy of Music is right there. We have the Calvin, the Iron Horse…" said Daniel Evans.

"We are very welcoming. We bring a lot of different people into one. There are a lot of different races and cultures."

Long before Smith College became the campus of today, the college presidents' cows grazed on grass.

"Smith College is as beautiful as it is, because it was designed by Frederick Law Oldmstead. The person who designed Central Park and the Boston Park Systems," said Manager of Education and Outreach at Smith College, Madelaine Zadik.

The entire campus is a work of art with nearly 10,000 plants.

"We call it our landscape for learning. It's got to be a beautiful place that supports that. It's part of the Botanic Garden’s mission."

Northampton also saw the start of a young lawyer named Calvin Coolidge, who would go on to be our 30th president. In fact, the only election loss that Coolidge ever suffered was in Northampton.

"He ran for school committee in 1904 and lost that election. The seat was vacant. His friends thought it would be the next good step for him. He had just gotten married and they said, well, you don't have any children yet. And his first child was born 9 months after the loss."

Northampton was a special place for Coolidge.

“He does make Northampton home. He meets his wife here. Raised his kids here, goes to the White House, and moves back to Northampton,” said Archivist at Forbes Public Library Julie Nelson.

Coolidge isn't the only one to adopt Northampton as a home.

Northampton is a special place, more even better with the help of Smith Charities. At 51 Main St., this building and charitable giving are the last wishes of Oliver Smith.

"When you read the four corners of the will and see that he was a very charitable man. He was pro-education," said Jane Lebiecki.

Smith was a businessman and made his money at an early age.

"He was a very fair man, so he was well respected in his time."

The organization gives monetary gifts to residents of 9 towns who fall into certain categories:

Tradesman, nurses, widow with kids, and new brides are eligible for help.

"We love to get the boys and girls to come in and get the tradesperson gift. They're very grateful. The widows are the gifts that are dearest to my heart, because we hear some very poignant stories about how they use the money."

