Easthampton High School students stage sit-in to combat racism

Dozens of Easthampton High School students participated in a sit-in this morning to fight back against what they call hateful acts at their school.

Students have been seen displaying the confederate flag in the school parking lot and in hallways, causing racial tension among students.

A group of seniors got together last night to decorate t-shirts that read ‘no hate here.’

This morning they displayed them outside school.

Some students told Western Mass News this all began back in November after Donald Trump was elected President.

This morning, students stood outside school to fight back against what they call hateful acts.

A Western Mass News viewer sent us a photograph, of an Easthampton High School student sporting a confederate flag sweatshirt.

It’s the latest in a series of confederate flag displays at the school.

Last month, an onlooker snapped photographs of an Easthampton High School student displaying a confederate flag on his truck outside school.

All of these photos sparked a reaction from a group of students who had a message.

Students and parents told Western Mass News that these confederate flag photographs are just some of the evidence of what they call hateful acts spreading through the high school.

“Even if one student feels unsafe and feels threatened and bullied and targeted-- taunted, then that’s important, but there’s a majority that feel that way,” said a parent, Natalie Poirier.

Parent of two Easthampton high school students, Natalie Poirier, told Western Mass News that the students want the school to ban the display of the confederate flag, but opponents said it’s freedom of expression.

The school superintendent did not immediately respond to comment.

“We don’t like having hate in our school and we want to implement rules in our school to ban hate.”

The high school seniors we’ve spoke to say they want to leave their school a better place than they’ve found it these past few months.

