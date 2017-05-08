Volunteers helped clean Easthampton Pond filled with trash

Trash has been an ongoing problem in parts of Easthampton, especially down at the Lower Mill Pond.

It was the focal point this weekend as volunteers did their part to clean up bags, bottles, cans, papers, and everything in between, but they say the battle with trash can be a never-ending one.

Lower Mill Pond in Easthampton has certainly seen better days.

Trash stockpiles the Ferry Street edge and beyond, from bottles and bags, to cans and even tires.

But what you see is what's left, despite hours and hours of effort from volunteers this weekend.

Ryan Lamontagne brought an entire crew from his landscaping company to pick up the trash.

They volunteered as part of the annual Easthampton cleanup day, a yearly event held on the first Saturday in May.

For the last 20 years, dozens of volunteers clean public parks and town streets, and Lower Mill Pond was no different.

"We pulled out a truckload and a half of trash just from the shoreline here on Ferry Street," said Lamontagne.

Lamontagne told Western Mass News that Easthampton has been very helpful to his business in the past, and this is the least he can do in return.

"We're all a community, we're all here to help each other, we've been doing this for four years, and Easthampton has been supportive of us. We can all be supportive to them."

The crew spent four hours here picking up thousands of liquor bottles from this pond, but they said there is still much work to be done.

"We use to come here as we were fishing, it was never like this. Now I can't even bring my own kid fishing here. There's heroin needles, there's trash, bottles, the fish-- it ruins the ecosystems."

Lamontagne even found a lawn mower still filled with oil.

He hopes to come back with a crew again soon to continue clean-up efforts.

Liz Provo is part of the committee who organized the clean-up day. She says there are just some who need to understand the true value of the environment.

"Education. We really have to help people understand that litter is not good, and it does not help any of us."

Clean-up day saw four dozen volunteers, but the Nashuawannuck Pond Sterring Committee is always looking to find ways to keep ponds like this one clean for future generations.

