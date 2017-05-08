Hampden residents vote to add three full time staffers at fire department

It's taken a couple of major fires and pleas from the fire chief, but the town of Hampden will now have three full time firefighters.

Voters gave the green light tonight at the annual town meeting.

Hampden Fire was staffed by volunteers, with most of whom are in school or have other jobs.

The fire chief said full time staffers means they'll be able to respond to fires quicker and be better equipped to save lives.

Hampden Fire Chief Michael Gorski had been pushing to hire three full time firefighters for months.

“We got a critical staff shortage during the weekdays and we really need to plug that gap by providing fire safety to people in town with that service.”

Chief Gorski said that most of the fires in town happen Monday to Friday during the day.

Right now they have about two dozen volunteers, but they’re usually working other jobs or in school.

He said the Hampden Fire Department's response time is generally between 12 to 14 minutes.

Compared to a bigger city, such as Springfield that has a response time generally of under 5 minutes—it’s a struggle.

“Hopefully our message resonated with people and understand this is important to their safety and their property, and see where it goes from there.”

The staffing adds $226,000 to the fire department's annual budget.

$141,000 would go towards paying the three full time staffers.

$20 thousand to pay for their benefits, and 65 thousand dollars for call firefighters, who could be paid on a call by call basis.

Residents said that’s a small price to pay for the safety of your family.

Among those voting for three full time firefighters was the owner of the historic castle mansion on Stafford Road that burned to the ground last December.

He said he prays that no family has to go through what he went through, and believes this is a huge leap forward when it comes to public safety.

This will go into effect starting in July.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.