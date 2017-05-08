West Springfield man arrested for OUI Liquor and OUI Drugs

A West Springfield man was arrested this Saturday following a motor vehicle stop on Rt. 5 around 10:47 p.m.

A vehicle passed an unmarked cruised and was clocked traveling between 65-70 mph.

The officer followed the vehicle and noticed that it also passed several vehicles going southbound.

The vehicle was stopped near Rave Cinemas.

The officer observed the car had drove up on the sidewalk with both passenger tires.

The subject was noted to be very argumentative and would hold out his license and take it back once the officer tried to reach for it.

The officer also notes that he at one point got into a tug-o-war match with the subject for the license.

Becoming increasingly belligerent, the officer observed the smell of marijuana from the car and alcohol on the subject’s breath, as well as empty nip bottles, and cans of beer.

When asked if he had been drinking, the subject responded, "No I haven't been drinking, I'm high on weed, and weed is legal."

The subject, Mario Navone, 49 of West Springfield, was eventually arrested for OUI Liquor and OUI Drugs.

Nip bottles, cans of beer, and an expired pill bottle of marijuana was collected from the vehicle.

