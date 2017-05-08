Family of Longmeadow DPW worker killed in train accident ask for safety equipment

A tragic loss for the town of Longmeadow this year after a Department of Public Works plow truck driver was killed.

He was clearing the tracks during a March snow storm when he was struck by a train.

The family of that town employee, Warren Cowles, is now asking for safety equipment at that crossing.

"He never would have backed onto a track like that. He was not a stupid guy. He did this job for 29 years. That was his route and he paid the consequences for it," said Cindy Cowles.

Now the family is asking for change so an accident like this one never happens again.

This particular crossing at Birnie Road has been the scene of many accidents over the years.

"It's not the matter of if this is going to happen again-- it will. It's just a matter of when."

Longmeadow town officials told Western Mass News that they've already begun pursuing the complicated process of getting safety equipment constructed at the crossing with the state, Amtrak, and federal authorities.

"Since the accident on the 14th of March, we have learned that there was a long history to the crossing,” said Town Manager Stephen Crane.

Accident reports maintained by the United States Department of Transportation's federal railroad administration, obtained by Western Mass News, show a total of five collisions where trains struck vehicles at this Birnie Road crossing between 1975 and 2005.

Three of those involved fatalities.

That's why the town of Longmeadow wants change, just like the Cowles family.

"We have been working closely with MassDOT, Amtrak, the federal railroad administration-- all the primary stakeholders that are going to have a role in the decision-making process to make sure we understand what needs to be done."

Western Mass News dug deeper into the lengthy and expensive steps it would take to make this happen.

We took those tough questions to the town and federal railroad administration to determine the path forward.

Longmeadow has already begun the process by asking for a diagnostic review of the crossing with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which is now underway.

Once that review is done, and it's decided safety equipment should be installed, the request would be sent to Amtrak to take over installation and maintenance.

The railroad would then be responsible for maintaining it to make sure it's in working order, and the FRA would oversee that.

If Amtrak declines, the town of Longmeadow can still appeal via the state.

Town Manager Stephen Crane told Western Mass News that he believes Longmeadow has tried this before.

In the 1990's the town reportedly explored the need and was turned down for the Birnie Road crossing improvements because it was incorrectly listed as a private crossing.

Western Mass News confirmed this through documents directly from the FRA.

But Warren Cowles's family wishes it was all taken care of before any of this happened.

"As you keep waiting, the cost keeps going up. Another life is taken."

The proposal could take as long as several years and can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars,

In the coming weeks, the town, neighbors to the crossing, and MassDOT, will be reviewing temporary safety measures to ensure the crossing is safer for travelers as they wait for more permanent fixes to be considered.

