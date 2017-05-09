Mostly cloudy and cool again today

Today will be a lot like yesterday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures mainly in the 50's. There may be a pop-shower in a few spots. It will likely be a couple of degrees milder with a bit less wind. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 50's. Yesterday we only got up to 52.

A large upper-level low continues to spin across the northeast as it slowly move eastward. We stay under it's influence through Thursday. This will keep clouds around as well as below-normal temps. A few late-day showers are possible each day as well, but most of the days look dry.

By Friday, it will still be cool but highs will reach into the mid-60s as the upper low moves away. However, another system will dive towards the Great Lakes this weekend as a coastal storm develops off shore. The syste from the Great Lakes will bring a period of rain or showers to western Mass. Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This system could phase with the coastal storm-bringing more of a Nor'easter to the area for Mother's Day! This storm may linger into Monday with periods of rain and cool conditions!

Overall, our weather pattern remains stuck. Below-normal temperatures will continue into next week as well.

