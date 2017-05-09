Tracking slightly warmer temps and weekend rain

Another cloudy afternoon kept temperatures in the 50s once again-well below normal. A sprinkle is possible this evening, but overnight we look dry with some clearing. Temperatures will drop into the 30s through Wednesday morning and patchy frost is possible.

Wednesday will be a slightly milder day with many reaching high temps in the lower 60s. We won’t be overcast Wednesday, but more partly cloudy. Overall, not a bad day. A cloudier sky is more likely Wednesday night through the end of the week.

Our persistent upper level low continues to creep eastward, but clouds will still be around through the end of the week-keeping temps stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s. We are mainly dry through the end of the week as well, but rain is back for the weekend.

Another upper-level low moving into the Great Lakes will develop low pressure at the surface in the Mid-Atlantic. On Saturday, this low moves over the ocean and will strengthen, bringing an increasing threat for showers to New England. Rain is likely Saturday night and especially Sunday as the low moves just southeast of the Cape. A soaking rain and gusty winds are looking likely for Mother’s Day. The heavier rain ends by Monday, but the upper low may linger-keeping us cloudy, cool and unsettled-something we are used to.

