Green Monster Bus rolls out, raises money for children

The wheels on this Green Monster Bus are going round and round.

A group of five, newly minted, college graduates are taking a converted school bus across the country.

Lucas Giusto, the mechanic of the Green Monster crew (though they hope they don't need him to be), is looking forward to the travel and, being able to give back at the same time.

"Traveling was awesome," Giusto said, as he and the Green Monster crew chatted with Western Mass News on board."We definitely want to see our own country and kind of give back while we're doing that."

It was last fall when the group of friends came up with the idea. The friends, who have been lifelong Red Sox fans, purchased the Green Monster Bus from some other Sox fans.

After a little elbow grease, they had a well oiled machine on their hands according to Dillon Cecchi.

"We ripped out a bunch," Cecchi said, pointing with his index finger to each repair. "Framed over the wheel so we could mount a cabinet for storage."

They crafted two bunk beds, a sitting table, got the electrical system up and running. They even have a compostable toilet that hangs from the back of the bus.

Throughout their journey, these guys are going to be making some stops in some of the country’s biggest cities raising money for The David Ortiz Children’s Fund. Their goal: ten thousand dollars. And they want your help.

"It's pretty inspiring," Cecchi said. "Like I said, it's an easy cause to get behind. Getting life changing pediatric care to underprivileged kids who can't afford it."

The Green Monster Crew also wouldn't mind something else. A visit from Big Papi himself. After all, Ortiz is one of their heroes.

"He is a hero, yeah. A local hero," Jesse Jergensen said laughing, while he looked down at the beer-bottle-cap table he spent a good deal of time on.

Jeffrey Voegel, who will be leaving the Green Monster Crew when they get to Los Angeles to attend his little sister's high school graduation, agrees with Jesse.

"I'd love to see Papi," Voegel said. "That'd be awesome!"

The Green Monster Bus is rolling out on May 9, and you can track the trip online through the Green Monster Bus Instagram page or website.

Their first stop is in Baltimore to pick up the fifth member of the Green Monster Bus crew.

Five recent college grads with ten thousand miles ahead of them, what could go wrong.

