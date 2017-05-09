Foods that fight off inflammation

The human body, many times, has ways of fighting off problems and disease in its own way, or does it?

Inflammation, it's the natural way your body heals. For example, with a cut on your finger there's some swelling, redness and discomfort that can usually be spotted at the source of the injury.

But what happens when inflammation in your body causes negative effects?

"It'll cause chronic fatigue, it will cause depression," Ashley Brodeuer, of Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam, explained. "A lot of different health issues, you might just feel tired all the time."

In some serious cases, inflammation can even mean blocking insulin for those with diabetes and blocked airways for asthma sufferers, Brodeuer told Western Mass News.

For those with less severe cases of inflammation, there are certain anti-inflammatory foods you can work into your diet.

"Depression, there's multiple reasons for depression," Brodeuer explained, standing over an array of foods she recommends. "But sometimes inflammation can cause an issue with depression. Having some salmon, or walnuts, something with omega 3's in it will be helpful."

Even lox, or smoked salmon, can be an easy and quick add on to different meals to get the same effects.

"G.I. issues you know you could have some type of gluten intolerant," Brodeuer continued.

For those with Celiacs, they know all too well about the body attacking healthy tissues, leaving them no choice but to put down the bread and pasta and instead pick up...

"Some berries you can have them," Brodeuer said. "Or blueberries and also spinach getting that fiber in is gonna help get your system more regular and make you feel better."

If you are working against constant fatigue, Brodeuer tells Western Mass News that it's not always that we work so hard and push ourselves so hard, but it could be something internal we need to adjust.

"There's a bunch of beneficial spices that you can add to your food," Brodeuer explained. "Tumeric have you ever had that? It's hard, it's a bitter taste. But I find putting it in a protein shake or something with fruit in the morning help to mask the taste a little bit. I've heard people put it on eggs a lot it can be good as well and ginger!"

So whether it's a sprinkle of spices here, or an extra fruit in your yogurt. A small tweak of the diet can mean big differences in your overall body health.

