Easthampton school officials meet tonight over confederate flag display

In the aftermath of a series of displays of the confederate flag, Easthampton school officials will meet Tuesday to discuss rules regarding its display at the high school.

A group of students looking to "end the hate," they say is happening at their school, held a sit-in before classes yesterday.

Students have said racism and hate scatters the school hallways and classrooms everyday.

More than two dozen students, parents and supporters stood outside the school Monday morning before the start of the school day.

"The real meaning behind the confederate flag, invokes feelings in people that they shouldn't be feeling at school," Zach Crisafulli, a senior at Easthampton high explained.

The message has been one heard since March, when hundreds of students walked down Williston Avenue during school to get the attention of the mayor, with chants of "we are one," and "no hate here."

Parents say there are dozens of examples of racism and hate happening in the school, citing a report with student testimony.

The last few weeks have seen a photograph of a student's truck in the parking lot with a confederate flag, and another photo sent by a Western Mass News viewer of a student wearing a confederate flag sweatshirt.

Students want the school to ban the display of the confederate flag, saying they wish to feel comfortable at their school, free of racism and hate. But those against the ban say it is freedom of expression.

The meeting will be at the high school on May 9, at 6 p.m.

According to school officials, no student Is allowed to display the confederate flag today.

