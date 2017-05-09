Easthampton High School ban on Confederate flag allegedly not being followed

An exclusive update to a story we've been following for months.

Western Mass News has learned that Easthampton High School has banned the Confederate flag temporarily.

The principal told students yesterday the flag wouldn't be allowed on school property today, until after the school committee discusses the issue further tonight.

Even though the school principal did announce that temporary ban of the Confederate flag, yesterday, there have been reports of at least one student displaying it today.

In a video obtained exclusively by Western Mass News, an Easthampton High School student can be seen walking into school wearing a sweatshirt decorated in a Confederate flag.

And another photo taken by an Easthampton High School student, and posted to Snapchat, shows a student wearing a Confederate flag sweatshirt today.

We have reached out to the school superintendent repeatedly, but she has not returned any of our calls.

This all started back in March when three students of color allegedly surrounded and punched a white student in the high school parking lot -- police tell wmn the white student had sent a racial slur to an ex-girlfriend using social media.

A report obtained by wmn signed by more than 60 parents of EHS students cites several similar instances.

Weeks later, student was seen hanging a Confederate flag from his truck in the school parking lot.

These occurrences have sparked protests by students -- one taking place yesterday morning as a sit in - students wearing shirts that say No Hate Here and marching through the parking lot before school started.

Students tell Western Mass News this is what caused the principal to ban the Confederate flag temporarily yesterday after their sit in.

The school committee will meet tonight starting at 6 and this issue is expected to be discussed.

