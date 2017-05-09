Mascot vote lawn signs stolen in Turners Falls, police issue warning

There's been a heated debate over the Turners Falls mascot lately and now police are reporting that someone is stealing lawn signs related to the upcoming town vote Monday.

Montague Police reported on their Facebook page Tuesday that they've been hearing about sign thefts.

"We have been made aware that some political signs have been stolen from the lawns of some of our residents, particularly relating to the May 15th mascot vote," police said.

But that was not all they had to say...

"I need to remind you that this action is considered a LARCENY under Mass General Laws and the offender can be prosecuted," noted Chief Charles Dodge.

He went on to add, "In a day when many residents choose to have cameras to protect their property, I hope you recognize the significant risk you are taking to accomplish your goal."

Police asking everyone to refrain from taking other people's property.

Back in February, the school committee decided to remove the Turners Falls High School mascot. Tempers flared over the decision, because many people in town believed the mascot stands for tradition and did not want to see it change.

Then the school committee voted to dump the mascot, but townspeople continue to remain divided over the decision.

The non-binding referendum that will be voted on May 15th, will gauge public opinion on the removal of the Indians mascot.

