Springfield crews investigate suspicious package on Edgewood Street

Springfield Police and Fire are investigating a suspicious package found on the corner of Edgewood and Bay Street.
Crews have blocked off Edgewood Street for the duration of the investigation.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
