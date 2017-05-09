School threat under investigation in South Hadley

Parents are on edge after a threat was made at a South Hadley school. A disturbing message discovered by staff has sparked an investigation.

Western Mass News was at the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School today to learn more about this situation.

The message was typed out into a graphing calculator… Investigators tell Western Mass News they have been present at the school throughout the day.

The threat was found yesterday evening after school. Police tell us the threat was vague and indirect.

No names were mentioned in the message.

Officers were assisted by Massachusetts State Police along with the South Hadley Fire Department.

The school was thoroughly searched.

Police say nothing was found to warrant alarm.

Students were allowed in one entrance of the school and searched at a security checkpoint.

An officer and firefighter remained at the school throughout the day.

School is in session as usual. The investigation remains active.

