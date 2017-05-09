10 Towns in 10 Days: Chicopee

On today's '10 Towns in Ten Days,' Meterologist Jacob Wycoff was out and about in Chicopee today.

Today's trip took Jacob right up the road to Chicopee where he found a lot of different cultures coming together as one.

And a community who supports our service men and women.

The settlement of Chicopee is thought to have started as early as 1640 in the Chicopee Falls section of the city.

In fact, the city name of "Chicopee" derives from the Algoquin words meaning “violent waters.”

Now considered the cross roads of New England, Chicopee has grown considerably.

“We have different boroughs and suburbs of our community. Really, we are one city and people react that way,” said Mayor Richard Kos.

Chicopee touches all of the major interstates-- 91, the Mass Pike, 291, and 391.

Chicopee is the only community in western Mass. with 2 exits on the turnpike.

The shops and restaurants that line Memorial Drive bring economic prosperity to the city.

“People have always looked at Chicopee as a city of various industries. That's our motto, 'industrae veritae'.”

The accessibility and way of life in Chicopee is attracting new businesses and families to the city limits.

“2 new schools, and an emphasis on parks, Chicopee is a place where people really enjoy living. It's a big Cheers bar where everyone knows your name,” said Casey Nadeu.

In a city that seems to be always growing, a quiet oasis can be found in Szot Park.

A pond, sports fields, War memorials, and WWII tanks are features of the park.

Where the roar of Chicopee Falls ends, the whine of a C-5 galaxy can be heard above.

Westover Air Reserve base is home to the 439th airlift wing, flying some of the largest aircrafts in the air force fleet.

“Chicopee is our neighboring community and we are proud to have them here. They treat us as a neighbor and we treat them as a neighbor,” said Master Sgt. Andrew S. Biscoe.

On the base, the Pioneer Valley USO set up shop to support our local service men and women overseas.

“The USO is part of our family here. They are a superb group of volunteers. I can say first hand they help our troops, because I was deployed overseas.”

Chicopee has always been there to support the USO.

Supporting those who protect our freedoms.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.