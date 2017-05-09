Local Westfield woman helps refugee families who lost home in fire

After a fire destroyed a home in Westfield housing refugee families, a Westfield woman is helping to get them back on their feet.

She collected clothes and food and delivered them to an organization that helps refugee families.

They came to western Mass. from Syria and Iraq two years ago.

"I wonder if they're getting help. I know when I have something going on and I’ve lived here for a while, and sometimes you just don't get the help you need, so I wanted to make sure they got the help they needed," said Julie Marie Perry.

Julie Marie Perry told Western Mass News that she heard about the fire and wanted to help these refugees, no matter where they're from, and any refugee families needing help.

"It's the worst thing, but I also wanted to be that light in a dark place for them, because that's an awful place to be."

Julie cleaned out her entire house, collecting everything she could find, from shoes, to t-shirts and sweaters--- even packing up boxes of food.

She said she can't even imagine what it's like to come to a new country and then have a fire destroy where you were just getting used to living.

"I tried to be thoughtful of them in the process. There's things in here that's never been worn and I haven't worn it yet, so why not give it away."

Julie said that ironically, she works in the same building as Ascentria Care Alliance, and personally delivered the donations Tuesday.

Ascentria told Western Mass News that they are so gracious for her donations and everyone who has donated to the organization, and said the refugees really do appreciate it.

The families remain in temporary housing as Asentria continues to search for permanent accommodations.

“I just try to be a good person in hope that someone else tries to pay it forward."

If you would like to bring any donations to Ascentria Care Alliance, you can also contact this charity.

