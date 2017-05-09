UMass graduation expected to cause major traffic

Graduation weekend is just days away for UMass.

Tens of thousands of parents, and families are heading to Amherst for commencement exercises.

With the celebration, drivers can expect high traffic volume.

It is a proud moment for many families. A moment you wouldn't want to miss.

That's why you can plan on sitting in some traffic if you head this way.

“Commencement at UMass is one of our great celebratory event of the year. Culmination of all the hard work for students, not just this year, but the four years here,” said UMass spokesman Ed Blaguszewski.

In all the pomp and circumstance a graduate deserves, five thousand will earn their degree.

But before the band is cued up and the graduates take the stage, family and friends will travel from far and wide to see students toss their caps.

“We have the football stadium filled with more than 20,000 people.”

Plan extra travel time, even if you are staying locally.

The mad dash to find parking and a seat will likely be tricky.

“The good news, it's a great celebration and a popular event. The challenging news is you got to get here early.”

Residence halls are closing on Thursday, so early arrivals may have trouble.

But planning ahead, especially during Friday’s graduation can save you some headaches.

“Commencement starts at 4:30. We really recommend that people get here a few hours earlier.”

But after battling the bustling roads to get there, It will all be worth it to see loved ones accomplish their dreams.

If you are not able to make it to commencement, the ceremony will be live streamed on the UMass Amherst website.

